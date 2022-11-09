Clark Estates Inc. NY Sells 25,000 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Clark Estates Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Corteva comprises about 0.9% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,373 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after buying an additional 91,847 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,293,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,258,000 after buying an additional 167,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Corteva by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,087,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,375,000 after buying an additional 272,159 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Roth Capital raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.53.

Insider Activity at Corteva

Corteva Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.26. 147,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,747,839. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

