Clark Estates Inc. NY Takes $1.12 Million Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 5,752.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MBUU shares. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Malibu Boats Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:MBUU traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $54.30. 2,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,396. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.82. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $353.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

