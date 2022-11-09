Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) were up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 42,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,429,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLNE shares. TheStreet raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.
Clean Energy Fuels Stock Up 5.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 2.10.
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.
