ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of ClearOne stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $1.56.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 22.93%.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

