Clifford Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 290,605 DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 290,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,000. DXC Technology makes up about 3.7% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned 0.13% of DXC Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in DXC Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in DXC Technology by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in DXC Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.99. The company had a trading volume of 57,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,313. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.95. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXC Technology Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna lowered DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

