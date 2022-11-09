Clifford Capital Partners LLC Invests $579,000 in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,346,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,065,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,037,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,605,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,867,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,059,000 after buying an additional 226,598 shares in the last quarter. 325 Capital LLC lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,144,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after buying an additional 231,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after buying an additional 359,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $654,238.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 148,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $654,238.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 148,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 9,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $200,551.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,614.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,416 shares of company stock worth $1,580,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NXGN stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $20.02. 17,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,229. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $21.99.
NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.
