Clifford Capital Partners LLC Makes New $7.55 Million Investment in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 360,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,000. Big Lots comprises about 3.2% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 19.5% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2,900.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 31.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period.

Big Lots Price Performance

NYSE:BIG traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.65. 55,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,722. The company has a market capitalization of $481.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.98. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.68.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.11. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is -66.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Big Lots Profile

(Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Read More

