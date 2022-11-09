Clifford Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 266,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,000. EVERTEC makes up about 4.1% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.37% of EVERTEC as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in EVERTEC by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1,363.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EVTC traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $32.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,749. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EVTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EVERTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

