Clifford Capital Partners LLC Takes $348,000 Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,632 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 138,076 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 37,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.18.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

URBN traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 104,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,591. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $38.17.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 12.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

