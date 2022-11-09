CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in CME Group by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 22,031 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME Group Trading Up 2.0 %

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $173.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.58 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.