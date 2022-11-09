CNBX Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Rating) rose 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.
CNBX Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64.
CNBX Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based treatments and therapies for cancer. Its lead product candidate is RCC-33, an oral capsule containing a formulation of cannabinoids for the treatment of colorectal cancer.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CNBX Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for CNBX Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNBX Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.