Cobak Token Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $44.04 Million (CBK)

Cobak Token (CBK) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Cobak Token has a total market capitalization of $44.04 million and $2.31 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cobak Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00003509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cobak Token Profile

Cobak Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,138,193 tokens. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr. The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak.

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cobak Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cobak Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cobak Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

