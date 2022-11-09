Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Raises Dividend to $1.11 Per Share

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.11 per share on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 1.3 %

CCEP traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.02. 1,016,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,067. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $59.86.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCEP. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.77.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

