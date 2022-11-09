Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.19

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.19 and last traded at $64.96, with a volume of 252280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.76. The company has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.3398 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.