Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,900 ($21.88) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CCH. Barclays reduced their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($29.94) to GBX 2,500 ($28.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($31.09) to GBX 2,750 ($31.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,210 ($25.45).

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

LON CCH traded up GBX 24 ($0.28) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,998 ($23.01). The stock had a trading volume of 191,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,928.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,864.44. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,706 ($31.16). The company has a market cap of £7.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,548.84.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola HBC

About Coca-Cola HBC

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 220 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,928 ($22.20) per share, with a total value of £4,241.60 ($4,883.82). Insiders have acquired 633 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,613 over the last ninety days.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

