Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,079,906 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 214,338 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $42,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Comcast by 550.0% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.57. The stock had a trading volume of 227,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,706,436. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

