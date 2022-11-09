CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Sold by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. lessened its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COMM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 17.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 821,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 124,675 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in CommScope by 43.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,147,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 316,454 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CommScope

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 559,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,432.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 5,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 559,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,432.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 48,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $500,471.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,534.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CommScope Stock Performance

COMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on CommScope in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.89. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $13.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

