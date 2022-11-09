Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stake Lessened by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP lessened its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 63.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 294.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CVLT. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Commvault Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $52,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,388.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

CVLT stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average of $58.70. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $70.88.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.