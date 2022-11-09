Compound (COMP) Achieves Market Cap of $272.08 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 9th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $272.08 million and $57.79 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be bought for $37.44 or 0.00222640 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00126174 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005943 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00064704 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00028923 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 42.36380675 USD and is down -8.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 300 active market(s) with $74,723,083.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.