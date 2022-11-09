Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Trading Up 10.5%

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 10.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 20,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 47,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.32 million and a PE ratio of 5.45. The company has a current ratio of 19.62, a quick ratio of 19.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12.

About Condor Resources

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. Its portfolio includes various projects, such as the Pucamayo, Chavin, Quriurqu, San Martin, Humaya, Huinac Punta, Andrea, Quilisane, Cobreorco, and Cantagallo.

