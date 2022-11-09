Connectus Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 337.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,998 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $15,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 259,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100,072 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 37,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42.9% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $723,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 4.3 %

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,093,891. The company has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.71.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

