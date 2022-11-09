Connectus Wealth LLC Has $11.42 Million Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,630 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 663,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,298,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 201,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $81,000.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.05. 59,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,118,454. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $54.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.31.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.098 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

