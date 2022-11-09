Connectus Wealth LLC Has $9.37 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $9,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $567,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.83. 26,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,224,094. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.60. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $64.15.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.