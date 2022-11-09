Connectus Wealth LLC Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 110.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,006 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target Stock Down 4.6 %

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT traded down $7.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.13. The company had a trading volume of 123,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.79. The company has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

