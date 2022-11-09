Connectus Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 21.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 146,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,952,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.4% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 69,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.46. 55,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,820,039. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $151.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Barclays raised Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.