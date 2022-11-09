Connectus Wealth LLC Invests $8.49 Million in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 269,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255,642 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,586 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,104 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,224,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,211 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SCHF traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $30.81. 212,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,775,442. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.67.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

