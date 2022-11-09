Connectus Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,375 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 17,552 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 57.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.87. 78,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,854,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.