Connectus Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,000. Connectus Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MOAT traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $63.11. The stock had a trading volume of 26,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,245. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.13. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $78.16.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.