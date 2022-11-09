Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases 85,750 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 621.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,750 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in PayPal by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after buying an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in PayPal by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $563,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,934 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.83. 401,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,900,352. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.00. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $215.97. The stock has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

