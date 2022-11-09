ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Lifted by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,229 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 32,990 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,112 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 21,007 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 630,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $56,589,000 after acquiring an additional 117,978 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,837 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $20,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 4.2 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.10.

Shares of COP traded down $5.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,418,004. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $160.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

