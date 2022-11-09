Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Shares Down 13%

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) were down 13% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.43 and last traded at C$1.61. Approximately 3,157,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 1,292,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CMMC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.80 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. National Bankshares raised shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$2.25 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.73.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of C$344.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copper Mountain Mining

About Copper Mountain Mining

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.93, for a total transaction of C$385,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,932,145 shares in the company, valued at C$65,461,894.13. Insiders have sold 2,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,589,320 over the last 90 days.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

