Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Acquired by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Core & Main worth $9,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNM. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 28.3% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 574,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,000 after acquiring an additional 126,842 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Core & Main by 15.4% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNM traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.46. 9,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,352. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average is $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 25,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $621,894.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,610.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $258,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 25,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $621,894.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,610.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,104,537 shares of company stock valued at $261,422,657 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Core & Main

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.