Cosmos Market Capitalization Reaches $2.99 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $10.45 or 0.00062771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and $526.18 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00077853 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001739 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00012832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023558 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005766 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.