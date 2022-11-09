Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,624 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $230,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 37.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $492.86. The company had a trading volume of 31,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $492.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.92.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.