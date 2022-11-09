Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $13.80 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $13.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.70. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $14.49 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2024 earnings at $14.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.92.

COST stock opened at $492.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 916 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,085 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,738,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

