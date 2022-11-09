Cowen Increases Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $647.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Cowen from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on Humana to $547.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.78.
Humana Trading Up 0.5 %
HUM stock opened at $557.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $505.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.12. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76.
Insider Transactions at Humana
Institutional Trading of Humana
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Humana by 11.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 396,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,423,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Humana by 29.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 23.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Humana
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Humana (HUM)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.