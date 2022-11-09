Cowen Increases Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $647.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Cowen from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on Humana to $547.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.78.

HUM stock opened at $557.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $505.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.12. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Humana by 11.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 396,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,423,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Humana by 29.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 23.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

