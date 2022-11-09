Credit Suisse Group Boosts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $58.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.18% from the stock’s current price.

NDAQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $64.57 on Wednesday. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $71.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $185,327.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,407,857.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,880 shares of company stock worth $1,300,645 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.