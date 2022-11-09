Creditcoin Trading 29.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 9th. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $80.44 million and approximately $21.03 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00002330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005982 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001252 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00015874 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.