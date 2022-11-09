Critical Survey: Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) vs. Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN)

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) and Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Salesforce and Clearwater Analytics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salesforce 0 5 30 1 2.89 Clearwater Analytics 1 2 5 0 2.50

Salesforce presently has a consensus price target of $232.76, indicating a potential upside of 58.24%. Clearwater Analytics has a consensus price target of $18.14, indicating a potential upside of 6.79%. Given Salesforce’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Salesforce is more favorable than Clearwater Analytics.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Salesforce has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearwater Analytics has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

77.0% of Salesforce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Clearwater Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Salesforce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Clearwater Analytics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Salesforce and Clearwater Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salesforce 1.83% 3.32% 2.10% Clearwater Analytics -1.69% 1.03% 0.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Salesforce and Clearwater Analytics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salesforce $26.49 billion 5.55 $1.44 billion $0.54 272.41 Clearwater Analytics $252.02 million 16.03 -$8.21 million ($0.02) -849.50

Salesforce has higher revenue and earnings than Clearwater Analytics. Clearwater Analytics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Salesforce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Salesforce beats Clearwater Analytics on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale. Its service offerings also comprise flexible platform that enables companies of various sizes, locations, and industries to build business apps to bring them closer to their customers with drag-and-drop tools; online learning platform that allows anyone to learn in-demand Salesforce skills; and Slack, a system of engagement. In addition, the company's service offerings include Marketing offering that enables companies to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer marketing journeys; and Commerce offering, which empowers brands to unify the customer experience across mobile, web, social, and store commerce points. Further, its service offerings comprise Tableau, an end-to-end analytics solution serving various enterprise use cases; and MuleSoft, an integration offering that allows its customers to unlock data across their enterprise. The company provides its service offering for customers in financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and other industries. It also offers professional services; and in-person and online courses to certify its customers and partners on architecting, administering, deploying, and developing its service offerings. The company provides its services through direct sales; and consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. Salesforce, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions. Its Clearwater Prism solution enables self-service access to data feeds from accounting, compliance, performance, and risk systems, including those offered by the company and other third-party software vendors, as well as provides flexible reporting to various users. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.