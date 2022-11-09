CS Disco (LAW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). CS Disco had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CS Disco to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CS Disco Stock Performance

LAW stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.57. The firm has a market cap of $515.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.39. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $55.80.

Insider Transactions at CS Disco

Institutional Trading of CS Disco

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 48,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $1,439,912.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,726 shares in the company, valued at $11,065,658.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,046 shares of company stock worth $1,473,861.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in CS Disco by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in CS Disco by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CS Disco by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in CS Disco by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on CS Disco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.54.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

