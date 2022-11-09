CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s previous close.

CRT.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,792. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.14. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$14.21 and a 52-week high of C$18.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.34.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

