Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Holdings Trimmed by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Curtiss-Wright worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 55.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.2 %

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

CW traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.14. The stock had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,064. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.28. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $123.84 and a 1-year high of $178.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

