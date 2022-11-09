cVault.finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $173,007.00 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One cVault.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $5,598.90 or 0.34578873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $55.99 million and approximately $173,007.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance’s genesis date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

