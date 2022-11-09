CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 198,247 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,636 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $18,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in CVS Health by 22.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 212,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,472,000 after buying an additional 39,001 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in CVS Health by 117.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,124 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 16,289 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 24.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVS traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $99.90. The stock had a trading volume of 233,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792,925. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $131.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

