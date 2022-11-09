CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.84

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

CYAGF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on CyberAgent in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CyberAgent in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

