CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.
CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
About CymaBay Therapeutics
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
