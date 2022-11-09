CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 142,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,842,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 53,919 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 642,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,272,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.