D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.42), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS.

DHI stock opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on D.R. Horton to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.23.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 21.3% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $346,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $319,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

