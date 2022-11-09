D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Stock Price Up 6.5% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) rose 6.5% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $78.27 and last traded at $78.01. Approximately 68,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,560,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.26.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.23.

The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.95.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,740,000 after buying an additional 11,369,033 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 421.5% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,803,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,147 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,667,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 34.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 37.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

