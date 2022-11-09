DA Davidson Boosts Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target to $32.00

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 219.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Beauty Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beauty Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

Beauty Health Stock Performance

SKIN traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.01. 22,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57. Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $29.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $103.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.70 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 59.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beauty Health will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Beauty Health by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Beauty Health Company Profile

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Further Reading

