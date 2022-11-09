DA Davidson Trims CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Target Price to $11.50

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.23.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus Stock Performance

NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,983. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.63. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in CarGurus by 27.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the third quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 170.5% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 198,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 288.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 73,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 54,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth $1,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.